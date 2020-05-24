Axe Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Axe has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $2.05 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000567 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

