RChain (REV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, RChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitinka and ChaoEX. RChain has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $321,157.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.02093779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00093120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00180572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, Bitinka, IDEX, Kucoin, AirSwap and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

