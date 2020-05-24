Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $432,258.17 and $167,338.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00446188 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00134883 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016134 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007857 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,407,985 coins and its circulating supply is 19,407,973 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

