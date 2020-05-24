Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $1.29 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.03748807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031170 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,810,131,386 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

