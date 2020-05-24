TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $366,219.94

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $366,219.94 and $3.03 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.01691419 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224547 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

