Magnum Reaches Market Capitalization of $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.02093779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00093120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00180572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

