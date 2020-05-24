Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $372.10 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,538 shares of company stock worth $18,853,278 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.