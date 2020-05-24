Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

