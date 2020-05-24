CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives $87.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.