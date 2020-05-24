Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,269 Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of EZCORP worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 514,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.85. EZCORP Inc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EZCORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

