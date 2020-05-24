SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.74 and a beta of 1.10.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,817 in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

