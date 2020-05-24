Analysts Set Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price at $2.88

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,131,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,099. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Opko Health by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Opko Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Opko Health by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

