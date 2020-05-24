Analysts Set Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price at $2.88

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,131,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,099. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Opko Health by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Opko Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Opko Health by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
CONMED Co. Receives $87.50 Average Target Price from Analysts
CONMED Co. Receives $87.50 Average Target Price from Analysts
Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,269 Shares of EZCORP Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,269 Shares of EZCORP Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A
SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A
Analysts Set Opko Health Inc. Target Price at $2.88
Analysts Set Opko Health Inc. Target Price at $2.88
Zacks: Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Zacks: Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report