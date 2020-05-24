Zacks: Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Royal Dutch Shell an industry rank of 125 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RDS.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.B opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

