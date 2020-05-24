Zacks: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 21 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.54 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

