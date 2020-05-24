Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,138.52.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,211 shares of company stock valued at $99,785,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

