Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $47.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.