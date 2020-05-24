Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.57.

ATTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atento from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Atento from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $0.91 on Friday. Atento has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Atento had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

