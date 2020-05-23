Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 619 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pool were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Pool by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 113,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $238.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average is $210.73. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.