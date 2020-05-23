AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $7,381,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $562.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

