7,172 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion and a PE ratio of -65.25. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,910,787 shares of company stock worth $635,991,843 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

