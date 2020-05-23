AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $356,000 in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

