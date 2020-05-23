Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,425,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,193,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC opened at $84.36 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

