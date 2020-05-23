Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 171.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,930 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

