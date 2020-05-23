Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $47,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -268.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price target on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qiagen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

