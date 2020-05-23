New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.99 Million Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of WABCO worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in WABCO by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in WABCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WABCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in WABCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WABCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBC opened at $136.37 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

