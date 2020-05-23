Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Brink’s worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $40.47 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 130.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,734 shares of company stock worth $1,978,852. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

