Brooktree Capital Management Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

