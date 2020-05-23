Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $197.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.65.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,279 shares of company stock worth $34,325,356. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.