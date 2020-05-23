Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $227.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.40. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $228.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,408,219.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,721 shares of company stock valued at $33,615,970. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

