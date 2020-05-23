First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 108,318 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 304,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,743.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,807 shares of company stock valued at $25,420,308 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.