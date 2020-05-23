First Trust Advisors LP Sells 124,585 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Eaton Vance worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

