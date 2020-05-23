Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

