Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

