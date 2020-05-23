Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $46,581,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

