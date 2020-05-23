Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

