Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.65 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.21% of National Vision worth $50,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Vision by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Vision from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

