New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of XPO opened at $75.61 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.