Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.23. The stock has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

