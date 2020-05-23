Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of Old National Bancorp worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,040,000 after acquiring an additional 303,714 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ONB stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.