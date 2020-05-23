New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Mongodb worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Mongodb by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,782,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,332. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $220.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $220.86.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

