Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Update

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UA opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Under Armour by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

