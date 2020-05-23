Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($4.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,222,500.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

