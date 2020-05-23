Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Decreases By 10.0%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,124,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279,939 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $9,032,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

