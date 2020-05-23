White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM opened at $893.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,881.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $914.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.33. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

