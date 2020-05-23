Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.