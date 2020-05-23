Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,639 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,303,136.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $94,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

