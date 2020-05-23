Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,705,000 after acquiring an additional 495,064 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of ODFL opened at $155.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average is $180.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

