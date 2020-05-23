Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,466,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

