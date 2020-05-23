Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.53% of ManpowerGroup worth $47,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 240,253 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAN opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. CL King reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

