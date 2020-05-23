Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,121 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $48,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.89 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

